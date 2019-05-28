Bradon Anderson vies in state golf

After a one-day delay, Boone Central senior Bradon Anderson finally got his chance to compete in the Class C state golf tournament.

The Nebraska School Activities Association cancelled first-day play scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney due to more inclement weather conditions, transitioning the 2019 Class C State Golf Championships to a one-day, 18-hole format Wednesday.

Anderson teed off Wednesday with 94 fellow Class C golfers and finished 64th in the individual standings with an 18-hole score of 98. The Card senior shot a 47 on Meadowlark’s front nine, then finished with a 51 on the back side of the round.