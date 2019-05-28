Donna Kruse receives Living Auxiliary Member award

Donna Kruse, second from right, accepts the commemorative flag from Merle Klassen, right. Joining Donna, left, were her son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Jerene Kruse.

Donna Lou (Hovelsrud) Kruse received the “Living Auxiliary Member” award on Memorial Day 2019 from local veterans’ organizations.

The award was presented during the ceremony by Leon Magsamen, representing the American Legion Post 162 of Albion.

Each Memorial Day, the mini-park flag award is presented to a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 736 or American Legion Manderson Lehr Auxiliary Unit 162.

Mrs. Kruse is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and is a charter member of the Sons of Norway. She was a certified tole painter, participated in antique shows, and owned The Attic for five years.

Her hobbies include playing bridge, gardening, rug hooking, wood applique, crocheting and knitting. She is a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Women of ELCA and Grace Bible Study.

Donna was born on Jan. 29, 1931, and graduated from Neligh High School in 1949. She attended Hastings College.

She married William Randall Kruse on Nov. 24, 1950 at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church, North Branch, rural Petersburg. They lived, farmed and raised livestock in the Akron area until 1963 when they moved seven miles west of Albion. There, they continued to farm and raise their family until moving into Albion in 1978.

Randall passed away on Sept. 4, 2011.

Donna has three children, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.