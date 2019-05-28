James “Mac” J. McIntosh, 71, of St. Edward, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center-East Campus in Lincoln. Jim is survived by his wife Anna McIntosh of St. Edward, son Scott (Alicia) McIntosh of Wayne, daughter Lori (Kevin Miller) McIntosh of St. Edward, seven grandchildren: Justin, Kaylei, Will, Dexter, Izzy, Lil’ Dude, and Pepper Sprout, sister Mary Schmidt of Columbus, brothers-in-law: Floyd Steinbach of Fullerton, Terry (Louise) Travers of Omaha, Matt (Marsha) Travers of Florida and Tim (Jacki) Travers of Oklahoma, sisters-in-law Jane (Karl) Dailey of Chadron and Holly (Louie) Zimmer of Fullerton, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law: Lois Travers, father-in-law Ted Travers, twin sister Janet Steinbach, sisters Carol McIntosh and Loreen Swanson, brother-in-law Roy Schmidt, and sister-in-law: Valerie Travers.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at United Methodist Church in St. Edward with Rev. Vernon Olson officiating. Interment followed at the Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.