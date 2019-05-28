‘Map of My Kingdom’ to be presented here

A special production on a current topic in all agricultural communities will be coming to Albion on Sunday, June 9, at 3 p.m. in the Boone Central Hgh School Performance Gym.

Map of My Kingdom is a play performance exploring issues surrounding farmland transition. All performances feature an open discussion with the audience afterwards.

Practical Farmers of Iowa commissioned the play, which was written by Iowa poet laureate Mary Swander. The play debuted in 2014 and has since traveled across the U.S., helping families to start conversations about their own farmland transfer situations and spreading awareness about the need to plan for a farm’s future.

