Brigadier General speaks at Newman Grove ceremony

Brigadier Gen. Wendy Johnson

Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove, was beautifully decorated with the avenue of flags flying proudly beneath a summer-like sky. However, rain overnight forced Memorial Day ceremonies indoors to the Newman Grove Public School gymnasium.

Gene Wissenburg led those attending in singing the National Anthem after the Presentation of Colors by members of the American Legion Post 73 Color Guard. Legion Post 73 is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.

Guest speaker Brigadier General Wendy Johnson, first woman to lead the Nebraska Air National Guard, said when she gave her first public Memorial Day address 15 years ago, she told that audience she had NOT served in combat.

‘’I had been virtually untouched by the personal tragedies of war and I have been fortunate to live most of my life in a country seemingly at peace,’’ she said

‘’Much has changed in 15 years,’’ Johnson, who lives at Elba, emphasized Monday. Since then she has deployed three times and was in one combat zone. Her best friend is currently deployed.

