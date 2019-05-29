Honored classes return for alumni banquet

25-YEAR CLASS — Members of the Newman Grove High School class of 1994 returning last weekend were, l.-r., Jarod Adams, Ryan Nelson, Tracy (Eucker) Jarosik, Destiny Fowlkes, Scott Nelson, Jennifer (Buhl) Krings, Mamie (Bartels) Nolan, Carole (Nelsen) Bates and Amy Duhacek-Stapelman

Newman Grove Alumni banquet was held last Saturday evening at the school gymnasium.

Master of ceremonies was Randy Benson.

Members of the Class of 2019 who attended were introduced. Scholarships were announced.

A presentation was given for the Bluejay Foundation.

Two graduates traveled the farthest. One from Florida, 1,689 miles and the other one from California, 1,500 miles.

The oldest graduate in attendance was Darlene Bygland of Albion. She was in the class of 1949.

Other class members who spoke briefly were 1959, 1969, 1974, 1984 and 1994.

Alumni accepted the minutes and treasurer’s report provided by Kari Fehringer.

Paul Cederlind will be the President in 2020. The Vice President will be announced later, and Kari Fehringer will continue as secretary/treasurer.

John Williamson, on behalf of the Veterans Memorial committee, told about the new memorial which will be placed where the gazebo presently sits. They are selling engraved tiles and are still fund-raising for the project.

There were many photos of classes, annuals, and other memorabilia for class members to look at and reminisce.