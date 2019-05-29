Mass schedule, pastor to change July 1 at St. John’s

As a result of the pastoral planning process of the Archdiocese of Omaha, weekend mass schedule changes and leadership structure changes will take effect on July 1, 2019 to accommodate the new pastoral reality.

The intention of these changes is to allow the Archdiocese the ability to reduce duplication of clergy administrative responsibilities and work toward strategically developing faith community disciples of Jesus Christ.

Leadership Structure Change

The six area parishes currently have three different pastors serving them. Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz is currently pastor of St. John the Baptist in Petersburg. Rev. Kevin Vogel is currently the pastor of St. Boniface in Elgin and St. Bonaventure in Raeville. Rev. John Norman is currently the pastor of St. Peter de Alcantara in Ewing, St. Theresa of Avila in Clearwater, and St. John the Baptist in Deloit Township.

In July, Rev. Norman will serve as pastor of all six churches and Rev. Vogel will serve as associate pastor.