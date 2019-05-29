Memorial Day draws big crowd to Evergreen Cemetery

Fly-over by the KC-135 Stratotanker on Memorial Day.

An extra large crowd turned out to pay respects to those who served during Memorial Day ceremonies at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward, on Monday, May 27.

Weather conditions were sunny and bright, and one of the main attractions was a 10 a.m. fly-over by KC-135 Stratotanker piloted by St. Edward’s own Captain Travis Carlson of the Nebraska Air National Guard.

With the fly-over, the ceremonies started earlier than usual at 9:45 a.m.

American Legion Crosier Post 226 and American Legion Auxiliary advanced the colors to open the program, and Chaplain Ron Benson gave the opening prayer.

Three St. Edward seniors — Maya Baker, Hailey Osantowski and Mackenzie Towey — sang the National Anthem and other patriotic selections.

At the memorial, a wreath was placed by the Junior Auxiliary, and poppies were placed by the Junior Auxiliary and Scout groups.

Legion Commander Chad Carlson gave the welcome and the Memorial Day address.

Chad Carlson delivers the Memorial Day address at Evergreen Cemetery.

