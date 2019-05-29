Post Everlasting ceremony held on Memorial Day

Petersburg veterans held ceremonies at several area cemeteries on Memorial Day.

The annual Memorial Day program was held in the Petersburg American Legion Club. Commander Hank Thieman thanked all for coming. He said, “It’s great to see almost all the chairs filled.”

A special portion of the program was the Post Everlasting ceremony. This honors veterans who are deceased and represent the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force. “These souls will go marching on. But, because of them, our lives are free and we show respect to the departed,” Thieman said.

Pam Sondag of Omaha presented the Legion a rubbing of William Thiem’s name from the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. She remains a member of the Post 334 Auxiliary. Her father, Jerome Henn, was remembered as the Petersburg Commander for many years.

She added that while the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall was in Omaha, she and her husband filled out a card and someone in Washington, DC would do a rubbing of that name.

She filled out a card for Sgt. William Thiem.

Sgt. Thiem was killed in action near the Cambodian border on Nov. 27, 1968, shortly after being stationed in Vietnam.

His picture is on the wall at the Legion. Several members of the Thiem family were present.

