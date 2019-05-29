St. Edward alumni gather for 117th annual banquet

CELEBRATING 25 YEARS during the St. Edward High School Alumni Banquet were (front, l.-r.) Jill Dannely Thomson, Robin Andreasen Lindauer and Cindy Molt Smith, and (back) Steve Sutton, Dan Good, Dan Benson and Joe Reardon.

St. Edward High School graduates gathered for the school’s 117th annual alumni banquet last Saturday evening, May 26, with 241 people attending.

Honored classes this year were those of 1969 (50 year), 1994 (25 year), and the newest class of 2019.

Mark Jensen introduced the 50-year class members attending, and Jill Dannelly Thomsen introduced the 25-year class members attending. Members of the class of 2019 were introduced by Riley Riggs, who served as senior class president.

Andy Roberts announced that the St. Edward Alumni Association had awarded scholarships this year to graduates Trevor Rasmussen and Keean Cruise.

A video was presented by Donny Baker, featuring the honored classes of 1969, 1994 and 2019, as well as the community of St. Edward. The video included impressive drone footage of the community during and after the March flooding.

