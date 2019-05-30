Cruise Night, Dance set June 8 at Petersburg

The annual Petersburg Fire Department Cruise Night and Dance is coming up Saturday, June 8, 2019 in downtown Petersburg.
If you have a hot rod, rust bucket or hog, bring your cars and cruise starting at 5 p.m. and enter the car show.
A poker run begins the day at 10 a.m., with a check in at the Petersburg Fire Hall. The ride begins at 11 a.m.
A free will donation barbecue supper will be served starting at 5 p.m.
The dance, with music from the Rude Band, will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Results of the raffle drawing will be announced at 10 p.m.
