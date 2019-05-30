Wells Drug February
Cruise Night, Dance set June 8 at Petersburg

May 30, 2019
Burnouts during Cruise Night on Petersburg’s Main Street.

The annual Petersburg Fire Department Cruise Night and Dance is coming up Saturday, June 8, 2019 in downtown Petersburg.
If you have a hot rod, rust bucket or hog, bring your cars and cruise starting at 5 p.m. and enter the car show.
A poker run begins the day at 10 a.m., with a check in at the Petersburg Fire Hall. The ride begins at 11 a.m.
A free will donation barbecue supper will be served starting at 5 p.m.
The dance, with music from the Rude Band, will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Results of the raffle drawing will be announced at 10 p.m.

