Boone Central will present feasibility study Monday night

Boone Central Middle School building in Petersburg.

Boone Central Public School will present details of a feasibility study on the middle school during a special session next Monday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the middle school library in Petersburg.

This special meeting will precede the board’s regular meeting Monday night.

The school district will not be making the feasibility study documents and meeting agendas available on Friday, June 7, on the school’s website.

Following is a portion of the school district’s news release on the upcoming meeting: “Boone Central Board of Education has been working to determine the feasibility of the current location of middle school. To assist in defining the best economic solution, three outside consultants were hired to provide and analyze specific information about the feasibility of the middle school.

The purpose of the feasibility study was to obtain an objective analysis that would be used to assist the Board of Education in better understanding the costs of making necessary infrastructure repairs of the aging facility as well as modernizing the classrooms to provide our children with 21st Century educational experiences. The goal of the study was to provide the board with an overall rate-of-return to residents, businesses and other organizations in the county for the best use of taxpayer funds.”