County Museum is open for season

Boone County Museum opened Memorial Day weekend, as has always been the tradition. The museum will be open on weekends from 1 to 5 p.m. from now until Labor Day weekend, with visits by appointment available all year long.

Highlighting the museum’s visits by appointment was the Boone Central fourth grade class under the direction of teacher Angie Flynn. The class visited the District 25 schoolhouse on May 13 to experience a little bit of what it was like to attend a one-room schoolhouse. To add to their experience, many of the students dressed in the attire that would have been worn a century ago.

Many activities have been going on behind the scenes in preparation for the opening season. One of these has been preparing the location for the new outdoor storage building, which although purchased is not on the site due to the tantrums of Mother Nature. The much needed storage building has been made possible through the 2017 Big Give and part of a donation made by Kenneth and Geraldine Lee of Albion. Its arrival will allow storage of non-perishable items, which will make room for artifacts and displays inside the main museum building.

During the week of June 17, the museum will welcome the Cardinal Kid’s Club participants. This week is designated “Time Travel,” and the museum is the perfect place for time travel to take place. Many fun hands-on activities are planned, all centered around living a century ago.