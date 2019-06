Excavator at work at Newman Grove Public Schools.

Demolition was underway last week in preparation for the new addition to Newman Grove Public Schools.

A large excavator was removing the classroom areas and the old ag shop area along the north side of the school complex. Interior work is underway at the new ag shop, located west across the street from the classroom building. The new ag shop should be ready for students by fall.

Work on the new classroom areas along the north side of the building will be underway this summer.