Community Club plans for Carnival Days, other events

Petersburg Community Club Vice President Brett Temme called the June 3, 2019 meeting of the Petersburg Community Club to order in absence of President Jayne Prince. Minutes of the May meeting will be sent to all members.

Temme presented a First Dollar plaque to Ken Henn of K & T Central Plains Plumbing LLC. Owners are Ken Henn and Tommy DeCamp, AKA Tommy the Plumber. The second plaque presented went to Patriots Landing LLC. Owners Clyde and Connie Stuhr said the business will have metal work.

The next event will be Carnival Days. Jill Petsche said the posters are out and businesses now have tickets for sale. These tickets may also be used at the county fair.

The first night will remain kids night with kids races. Some changes have been made for the second night. New will be human foosball which will be divided into divisions youth to adults. Teams consists of six players and prizes will be given to the winners. This will be a bracket system and competition will take place on the grass in the downtown park.

Great Plains State Bank will provide the free barbecue. Two banners have been purchased to be placed at events stating the event is sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club.

Parade season is here and its hoped the town float will be participating in most of them.