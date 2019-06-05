St. Edwards music students visit Branson, MO

Students Brandon Merrell and Ellie Frederick driving go-karts at Silver Dollar City.

Students in the 7-12 grade music department at St. Edward Public Schools traveled to Branson, MO, on Wednesday, May 22, and stayed through Saturday, May 25.

On Thursday, the mixed choir performed at Silver Dollar City. After their performance, they enjoyed the day at SDC riding rides, listening to Bluegrass music, and watching different artists make their crafts.

On Friday, the group spent the day racing go-karts, bumper boats, playing miniature golf and bumper cars. Highlight for the evening was attending the SIX concert.

SIX is a contemporary a cappella vocal band on power-mode, featuring six real brothers, Barry, Kevin, Lynn, Jak, Owen and Curtis, who take musical entertainment to a whole new level. Critically acclaimed and dubbed as “an orchestra of human voices” and “masters of showmanship,” these multi-talented brothers sound like a band using only their mouths.

These pioneers of a cappella are six of 10 Knudsen brothers who have been singing contemporary a cappella since they were children. They have now collectively been singing for a total of 40 years.

After the concert, the students were able to take part of a meet and greet session with SIX.