Student’s artwork to compete in statewide show

Jacob Laska with his pointillism drawing that will be judged in the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs Show.

Art work by Jacob Laska of St. Edward will be entered in the 55th annual show and competition of the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs (ANAC) coming up Thursday through Saturday, June 20-22, in Albion.

Jacob is the youngest member of An Electio, a Boone County area art club. He has earned two Best of Show awards in Goldenrod Conference art shows. His pointillism drawing of an owl, entitled “Mr. Owl,” will be competing with over 300 works of art at the 55th annual ANAC show and competition to be held at Boone Central School and open to the public.

Registration for art workshops has been opened to the general public. Call ANAC president and event organizer, Wendy Bonge, at 402-741-2143 to register