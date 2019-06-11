Artists from across Nebraska will be here June 19-22

Artists from across Nebraska will be converging in Albion next Wednesday through Saturday, June 19-22, for the 55th annual Association of Art Clubs’ annual show and competition to be held at Boone Central Public School.

Artist’s from over 30 individual clubs statewide will be arriving in Albion on Wednesday, June 19, to hang over 300 works of art to compete in the association’s show. The entries will be judged by nationally known artist Joan Fullerton of Colorado on the afternoon of June 19, and will be open for public viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Nine artists will be offering workshops during those three days. Fullerton’s three-day abstract acrylic classes are full, but registration for the following workshops continues for the general public;

• Jerene Kruse – Glass Fusing coasters and black powder glass drawings on Thursday

• Deb Monfelt – Plein Aire – sketch book journaling of cites in Albion on Thursday

• Pam Hynek – Pouring Basics acrylic pour painting on Thursday

• Sara Sumnick Wamsat – Observe…and USE Collage class on Friday

• Michael Trotter – Drawing with ball point pen on Friday and Saturday

• Wendy Bonge, Devyn Bonge and Casandra Lindgren – One Day Clay on Saturday.

Contact event organizer and ANAC President Wendy Bonge at 402-741-2143 to register for any of the classes.