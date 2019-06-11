NG Family Carnival marks 10th year

Cotton candy made by Ma.Glyn Steensnes was in high demand during the Family Carnival.

Newman Grove’s 10th annual Family Carnival was hosted again on May 31 and June 1-2, this year by Salem, Shell Creek and Zion Lutheran Churches during Shell Creek Valley Days.

Friday night activities at the park included bingo and a sanctioned kid’s pedal tractor pull. Tractors and sleds were furnished by Dick Bender of Lindsay.

Top three placings in each age group of the pedal pull were:

• Ages three and four: 1. Bo Flood, 2. Lea Chilson, 3. Bentley Banks.

• Ages five and six: 1. Owen Flood, 2. Brooks Matson, 3. Ali Chilson.

• Ages seven and eight: 1. Cash Barthel, 2. Jayahn Banks, 3. Jaxson Herchenbach.

• Ages nine and 10: 1. Oliver Kaufman, 2. Nate Fowlkes, 3. Evan Duhachek.

• Ages 11 and 12: 1. Owen Kaufman, 2. Ellie Berkeland, 3. Jeremiah Howell.

Mike and Myrtle Vrbka of Columbus furnished several of the carnival games for the weekend event. Many of the old favorites were enjoyed, as well as some new.

Becky Wallin provided horse rides on Saturday, and inflatables were available to the children both days. In observance of the carnival’s 10th anniversary, pie and ice cream were included with concessions this year.

All of this year’s profits will again be designated to those in our community who are in need of financial assistance for whatever reason.