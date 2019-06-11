Petersburg ‘Cruise’ events successful despite rain

Car show at Petersburg Saturday. Photo by Duane Kuhlman.

Petersburg’s annual “Cruise” events were successful despite some rain showers last Saturday, June 8.

Events included a poker run, the car show hosted by 14/32 Cruisers car club, Cruisin’ the Burg starting at 5 p.m., a barbecue meal and dance. The car show featured a total of 39 cars, not including the 12 cars owned by car club members. The car club vehicles were not elgible for judging.

Winning overall awards were Joan Reick of Spalding, People’s Choice, with her 1970 Monte Carlo, and Paul Schwindt, O’Neill, Club’s Choice, with his 1970 Dodge Super Bee.

Vehicles participating were:

• Prior to 1949: Denis Henn, Elgin (1941 Chevy).

• 1950’s: Ted Thieman, Petersburg (1957 Ford Fairlane).

• 1960’s: Mike Prothman, Petersburg (1969 Dodge Super Bee).

• 1970’s: Rex and Julie Mahoney, Albion (1970 Ford Boss 302).

• 1990’s: Nathan Paulson, Loretto (1998 Chevy Camaro SS).

• 2000’s: Kevin Veik, Columbus (2001 Ford Mustang).

• 2010’s: David Beltz, Meadow Grove (2019 Dodge Challenger R/T).

TRUCKS

• 1950’s: Bob Coakes, Albion (1954 International R-100).

• 1960’s: Louis Johnson, Prague (1967 Chevy L10).

• 1970’s: Ed Veik, Petersburg (1978 Ford Ranger).

• 1990’s: Nathan Paulson, Loretto (1994 GMC Sierra GT).

• 2000’s: Dave Arends, Albion (2004 Jeep Wrangler).

MOTORCYCLES

First place: Kenny Bush, Elgin (2007 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster).

Second Place: Mike Prothman, Petersburg (2008 Kawasaki Vulcan).