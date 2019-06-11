School Board tables action on relocating middle school

Boone Central Middle School in Petersburg.

After hearing nearly two hours of public comment at a special meeting Monday night, the Boone Central School Board tabled action on possibly closing the middle school at Petersburg.

Tim Stopak, board chairman, made the motion to allow time for the board to consider testimony from about 30 district patrons, most of whom were from Petersburg.

A second special meeting on the middle school topic will be held Monday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Petersburg.

Monday night’s meeting began with board members summarizing each of the three parts of the study.

Major findings of the study were:

• Building a middle school in Albion is the most cost-effective option for the Boone Central School District.

• Relocating the students to Albion produces a yearly cost savings to the community of more than $470,000 in transportation costs, utilities and maintenance costs, and staffing costs.

• For the 20-year period (2019 to 2038), the transition would provide an economic savings of $6.6 million, compared to $55,000 for the refurbishment of the Petersburg facility.

Study results included a more than 40-page cost-benefit analysis from Dr. Ernie Goss and Associates, covering enrollment projections and costs for potential construction, staffing, utilities and maintenance.

Wilkins Architecture Design Planning, LLC, along with consulting engineers from Engineering Technologies, Inc., provided a 25-page on-site facilities assessment of the present Petersburg building, with opinions of probable upgrade costs to meet standards.

JEO Consulting Engineers provided a brief summary of stakeholder interviews conducted with district residents from March 8-12, 2019.

Building Options Considered

Within the cost-benefit analysis, three options were considered for the future of the middle school:

• Complete renovation of the current building at Petersburg as outlined by Wilkins Architecture Design Planning, including service and design fees. Total estimated cost: $3,475,180.

• Option A, new construction of 16,038 square feet of middle school space at the Albion campus, including possible demolition and site work at the Petersburg campus, as well as service and design fees. Total estimated cost: $3,959,217.

• Option B, new construction of 13,454 square feet of middle school space at the Albion campus, including possible demolition and site work at the Petersburg campus, as well as service and design fees. Total estimated cost: $3,360,570.

