Current BC/NG agreement change involves uniforms only

Cardinal mascot

A change involving athletic uniforms used in the cooperative sports programs for Boone Central/Newman Grove was approved by Boone Central School Board and the Newman Grove School Board at their June 10 meetings.

As of now, the name of the co-op will continue to be BC/NG through the 2019-20 school year.

However, the amended agreement approved Monday night specifies that the wording on replacement uniforms will be “Boone Central” and not Boone Central/Newman Grove, with the Cardinal mascot.

The Boone Central board unanimously approved this change in uniform wording Monday nihgt. The Newman Grove board voted 4-2 to allow this change for the 2019-20 school year.

The 2019-20 school year will be the second year of a two-year co-op agreement between the two schools.

Boone Central has presented a non-negotiable specification that the co-op program be named Boone Central in the future, with the Cardinal mascot retained. Newman Grove School Board has not acted on this proposal.