Missoula Children’s Theatre coming here June 24-29

Auditions will be held Monday, June 24, for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of Pinocchio from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion.

All those auditioning should arrive between 11:30 and 12 noon to register and plan to stay until 2. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the auditions.

Among the roles to be cast are Pinocchio, the Blue Fairy, Jiminy Cricket, the Fox and Cat, Candlewick and Crew, Urchins, School Kids, Puppets and Toys. Students who have completed Kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to audition.

Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. each day. It is important for children to attend all rehearsals.

No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

For more information, contact Paul or Lori Hosford at (402)395-6727 or by email at arts2008@frontiernet.net.