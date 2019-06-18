Relay for Life will be Saturday, June 22

Boone County Relay for Life will be held this Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at Fuller Park in Albion.

Theme this year is “Beating Cancer One Piece at a Time.”

The relay will begin with a 5K Fun Run/Walk at 8 a.m. that should be finished by 8:30 a.m. Survivor Lap at 9:30, followed by the caregivers’ lap at 9:45 a.m.. The silent auction will end at 10:30 a.m. Closing ceremonies begin at 11 a.m.

More information and sign up available at bit.ly/BooneCoRelay.