Statewide art show coming here this week

A statewide art show and competition will be held in Albion this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 20-22. at Boone Central Public School.

The Association of Nebraska Art Clubs (ANAC) show will feature more than 300 works of art from over 30 individual art clubs. It will be open for public viewing on Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The entries will be judged by nationally known artist Joan Fullerton of Colorado on the afternoon of June 19.

In conjunction with the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs state show, club president and event organizer Wendy Bonge will be hosting a special movie on Thursday June 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gateway Theater.

The movie, “Loving Vincent,” is the first ever fully animated art film consisting of over 66,000 oil paintings created by over 125 artists world wide.