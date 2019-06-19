Carnival Days set June 25-26

Petersburg’s annual Carnival Days celebration will be next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 and 26, on Main Street, featuring the D. C. Lynch Carnival.

Events begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a flag raising and kid’s races. There will be foot, bike, trike and diaper races along with a new event a newspaper toss.

On Wednesday, a free barbecue sponsored by Great Plains State Bank will be held at 5:30 p.m. This will be followed by a flag raising.

A new challenge will be a human foosball tournament featuring six-person teams. There will be youth and adult contests. To register, call Jill Petsche at 402-276-5835 or Todd Heithoff at 402-843-6491.

Cornhole games will also be featured Wednesday night.