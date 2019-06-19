Leadership changes at Legion Post 334

New Post 334 Commander Pat Cleveland, retiring Commander Hank Thieman, new Finance Officer Clyde Stuhr and retiring Finance Officer Ray Thieman.

After 19 years as Commander of Petersburg American Legion Post 334, Hank Thieman handed off the gavel last week to the new Commander Pat Cleveland.

Hank began by assisting Leon Wiegand 20 years ago during Leon’s illness.

Cleveland, a 27 year Army veteran, joined the Petersburg Post in 2009.

Ray Thieman also retired as finance officer after serving in that position for over 30 years. He is a 52-year member of the post. New finance minister is Clyde Stuhr, a 21 1/2 year Air Force veteran. He joined the Petersburg Legion in 1995.

Ralph Pelster, right, receives the 50-year Legion membership award from Hank Thieman.

Ralph Pelster of Petersburg was presented with a plaque honoring him for 50 years of continuous membership in Petersburg American Legion Post 334. Pelster served with the Army in Vietnam in 1967-68.