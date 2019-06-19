Summer reading program opens at NG Library

Dr. Todd Young of Wayne State College presents a program on space to students at the Newman Grove Library.

Newman Grove Public Library recently kicked off the summer with the “Universe of Stories” Summer Reading Program.

“We had a fantastic turn out this year, with 93 children attending. We also had some wonderful speakers.”

On Tuesday, June 4, Mary Jane Sojka brought in several different kinds of bird’s nests. The kids made alien headbands and enjoyed eating their space robots.

On Wednesday, Blake Trombley showed the kids his telescope, camera and amazing photos that he took of planets and stars in outer space. Every day someone will come in and say: Did you see Saturn last night? A delicious snack of planets(sausage), stars(cheese), asteroids(grapes, blueberries & strawberries) and moons(crackers) were served.

On Thursday, Mark Seier, long-time Newman Grove High School science teacher, read a folklore tale to the children about wisdom and knowledge, and brought a very special quest named Bowser, his pet bearded dragon lizard. Everyone wanted to touch Bowser, and he was very accommodating. Ice cream sundaes were created for everyone to enjoy.

On Friday the children were visited by Dr. Todd Young from Wayne State College. Dr. Young is a professor of physics and astronomy. He is also the director of the Fred G. Dale Planetarium. He brought with him several model rockets, the moon, earth and an interesting space suit.

The children took an amazing trip to the moon’s surface, and spent the rest of the morning at the park where they launched rockets, threw water balloons and played games of all kinds. Hotdogs, chips, cookies and popsicles made up dinner if they stood still long enough to eat it.