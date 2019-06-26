Exciting action is in store for the 25th annual Gateway to the Sandhills Bullride this Saturday, June 29, at the Boone County Fairgrounds arena in Albion.
The bullride, sponsored by Albion FFA Alumni, starts with a preview at 6:30 p.m. followed by the bullride competition at 7 p.m.
Advance discount tickets are now on sale.
Annual Bullride will be Saturday
