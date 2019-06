Red Cross blood drives are coming up in early July at St. Edward and Albion.

St. Edward will host a blood drive on Tuesday, July 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Beaver Street.

Boone Central Schools in Albion will have a blood drive on Wednesday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Performance Gym.