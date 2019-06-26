Building removed to make room for new business

Last Friday morning, June 21, the old building between Helena Agri-Enterprises and Central Valley Ag was razed making room for the new building and business owned and operated by Chase Preister.

Chase, son of Scott and Kay Preister and a 2017 graduate of Southeast Community College, has been employed in Lincoln. He will be doing car restoration.

The last business in this building was Rough Cuts in 2016, a dog grooming business owned by Robert and Amber Coakes. Prior to that, it was owned and operated by Tammy Seier as Tammy’s Hair Designs. In earlier years, it was the French Connection operated by Linda French and the New Image Salon owned by Sandy Zabka.