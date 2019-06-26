Lindsay Pivot Days this weekend

Food, entertainment, competition and fun are in store for Lindsay’s second annual Pivot Days this Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, at the Lindsay Park.

Events begin with a free will donation meal Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the park, followed at 6 p.m. by a cornhole tournament, hay rack hustle and kids’ pedal tractor pull. A band, “22 Days Short,” will play in the beer garden starting at 9 p.m., and there will be a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule opens with a fun run at 7:45 a.m. and continues all day.