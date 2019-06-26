MCT to present Pinocchio Saturday

The charming tale of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet who longed to become a real live boy, comes to life this Saturday, June 29, when the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) and dozens of young actors perform Pinocchio in the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion…

An original musical adaptation of this classic tale, the performance will entertain all ages. Performances will be at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Admission is free to Albion Area Arts Council members, but there is an admission charge for non-members.