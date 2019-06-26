Werner Service & Trucking announces closing

Trucks owned by Werner Service & Trucking.

Werner Service and Trucking, a St. Edward business since 1934, last week announced its closing effective Friday, June 21.

Dick and Curt Werner are retiring, and they thanked their many customers across the area.

The business has been operated by four generations of the Werner family, and at one time employed more than 20 people..

Dick Werner said the company, as of last week, was working with a potential buyer of the real estate and shop building. The former office building, which once served as the Woodville School east of St. Edward, is being torn down for removal.

Werner’s Service was established in 1934 by Ed Werner, who lost his farm during the Depression. He and his wife, Laura, were in contact with John Randall, who operated Columbus Oil Co. in Columbus. He encouraged them to start a small filling station in St. Edward, so they bought one pump and a 560-gallon tank to start their business on rented land.

