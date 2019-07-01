Albion Kiddie Parade will be July 4

First place winners in last year’s Kiddie Parade.

Albion’s seventh annual July 4 Kiddie Parade will be Thursday at 10 a.m., starting from the northwest corner of the courthouse square and ending two blocks east on Church Street at Gragert’s Market.

Children are invited to decorate their bicycles, trikes, cars and wagons in patriotic colors, and to be part of the parade.

Spectators are invited to bring and set up their camp chairs along Church Street to watch.

Hot dogs and popsicles will be served after the parade. Trophies will be awarded for first and second place.