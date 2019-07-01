Community Center fund drive gains $2,600

Fund-raising for the new St. Edward Community Center showed a small gain of $2,600 during the past week.

The total stood at $139,600 for funds given or pledged to this project as of June 30, but progress is being made toward meeting the $300,000 goal to complete funding for the new center.

This leaves $160,400 to be raised to complete the project.

Community members, alumni and friends of St. Edward can donate online. An account has been set up through the Nebraska Community Foundation for those who would like to donate to this project.

Interested donors can go to the Nebraska Community Foundation’s website at https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/boone-county-foundation-fund/.

To donate directly, click on the red highlighted area titled “Donate To This Fund.” A list titled “Purpose” will show up.

Select “St. Edward Community Center Account” toward the bottom of the list and proceed with your donation. Donations can be made via credit or debit card. Credit cards accepted include American Express, Discover, MasterCard and VISA.

This fund can also accept gifts or grain or livestock. These donations must be dedicated prior to their sale. Those who wish to donate in this way can contact Dean Hamling at 402-649-0344.

Others available to contact about donations are Tony Kurtenbach, 402-948-0591, or Cindy Stephens at St. Edward Floral, 402-678-3334.