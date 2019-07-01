County gets no bids on 145th St. project

Example of the pavement break-up on 145th Street west of Petersburg.

Boone County received no bids on a project involving milling and resurfacing four miles of 145th Street west of Petersburg.

A bid opening had been scheduled for the commissioners meeting Wednesday, June 26.

Since no bids were received, the county is now permitted to negotiate work on this project with a contractor.

The opinion of probable cost on this project from Brian McDonald, engineer with JEO Consulting Group, was $450,000 for the cold milling of asphalt and $475,000 for the asphalt patching.

The board has discussed returning the west two miles to gravel, with milling and asphalt overlay of the east two miles.

Stacey Ziemba, county highway superintendent, said the board is now considering milling the full four miles, bringing the road up to current standards, and deciding at that time on permanent repairs.

Commissioners will meet again with McDonald on this project.