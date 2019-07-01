Michael Lipker signs on as new Sheriff’s Deputy

Michael Lipker

Boone County native Michael Lipker, 22, is a new Boone County Deputy Sheriff. He started in the position Monday, July 1.

A 2015 graduate of Boone Central High School, Lipker grew up with law enforcement. His father, Brent, is Albion Police Chief, and his mother, Tracy, is manager of the Albion Housing Authority.

“I knew at a young age that law enforcement was the career I wanted,” he said.

In high school, he played football and was involved in FBLA and SADD.

Michael attended one year at Northeast Community College in the criminal justice program, and has since worked in various jobs since returning to Albion in 2016. Most recently, he has been employed at Helena Agri Enterprises as an applicator.

Michael plans to attend the 16-week program in the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Grand Island, possibly as soon as September.

Until then, he will be in uniform and will assist Sheriff Denny Johnson and other deputies.

Michael’s older sister, Amanda, is a nurse. She and her husband Phil Rasmussen, have a daughter. His younger siblings, Jaxon and Myer, are students at St. Michael’s School.