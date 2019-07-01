Nice weather brought good attendance for Carnival Days

Diaper Race at Carnival Days 2019.

Kid’s races were the main attraction on Tuesday, June 25.

Emcee John Temme welcomed everyone to the activities. He said, “It’s a much larger crowd than in the past.”

The Boy Scouts did the flag raising and the National Anthem was sung by Stephanie and Scott Wright.

On Wednesday evening, Great Plains State Bank served the free barbecue. Almost 300 were served.

Flag raising was by the Petersburg American Legion Post 229 while Madison Gompert of Albion sang the National Anthem.

Doug Koch was the emcee for the evening.

Human foosball action at Petersburg.



Several teams participated in the human foosball contest. First place winners are listed under the pictures to the right. Other winning teams:

Adult: second place: Chris Grundmayer, Dawna Nelson, Ashley Pelster, Josh Majerus, Mark Grundmayer and Michael Volker; third place: Danielle Koch, Emma Jarzynka, Gina Kuck, Marissa Koch, Andrea Jarzynka and Ashley Thieman.

Youth: second place: Keyera Eisenhauer, Callie Heithoff, Dylan Baumgartner, Levi Buelt and two other kids from Omaha; third place: Natalie Nelson, Cali Stokes, Ella Fogleman, Myah Lipker, Annabella Dvorak, Adalynn Dvorak and Madison Gompert.