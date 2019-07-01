Schumacher takes part in Boys State

Alias Schumacher

Alias Schumacher was St. Edward’s representative to the 2019 American Legion Boy’s State, which was held in June.

Alias attended Boy’s State on the campus of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln under sponsorship of the St. Edward American Legion Post from June 2-8.

Alias said he is very grateful to the American Legion for selecting him for this honor.

“It was the best week of my life,” said Alias. He met many youth from Nebraska and made many new friends. Alias highly recommends attending this camp to all young people as a great learning experience.