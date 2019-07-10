Butch Worden suffers serious burns

Donald “Butch” Worden of rural St. Edward suffered serious burns in an accident at his home last Saturday, July 6.

He was using an acetylene torch to cut up an old piece of farm machinery when the accident occurred. He suffered third degree burns over 30 percent of his body.

Don was flown to the St. Elizabeth’s Burn Center in Lincoln, and is expected to be there for an extended time. His wife, Virginia, is there with him.

Cards may be sent to: Donald Worden, St. Elizabeth Burn Center, Room 132, 555 South 70th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.

Anyone wishing to assist them financially may send donations to Homestead Bank, PO Box 27, Albion, NE 68620.