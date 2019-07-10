Carnival Days successful

There were quite a few members present at the Petersburg Community Club on Monday, July 1, 2019. President Jayne Prince opened the meeting. Results of the carnival were discussed. Prince stated, “It was an amazing crowd. Jill Petsche, carnival committee member, said they may revamp the kid’s races on the first night. a total of $390 worth of tickets were given away as prizes. The foosball games went well, but the time limit may be discussed. Community club ticket sales were up and the carnival is booked for 2019. Members agreed they have heard nothing but positive comments. The new float was on display. Those attending felt the patriotic theme looked great, and the committee did a terrific job with renovation and design.

