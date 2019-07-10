Community Center fund passes halfway mark

Fund-raising for the new St. Edward Community Center increased by $16,700 during the past week.

The total stood at $155,800 for funds given or pledged to this project as of Monday, July 8, so the fund drive has passed the halfway mark toward meeting the $300,000 goal of funding for the new center.

This leaves $144,200 to be raised to complete the project.

The full building grant of $562,000 has been approved through the Nebraska Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.

Total project cost is estimated at $1.3 million for an 8,640 square foot structure that can host events for up to 320 people.

Community members, alumni and friends of St. Edward can donate online. An account has been set up through the Nebraska Community Foundation for those who would like to donate to this project.

Interested donors can go to the Nebraska Community Foundation’s website at https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/boone-county-foundation-fund/, or contact Dean Hamling, 402-649-0591; Tony Kurtenbach, 402-948-0591, or Cindy Stephens, 402-678-3334.

