Doctors Troyer receive Good Neighbor Awards

Jeryl Kettelson (left) presents Dr. Terry Troyer a Good Neighbor Award.

Doctors Terry and Joyce Troyer of St. Edward received one of several Good Neighbor Awards presented during the 2019 Boone County Fair on Sunday, July 7.

The Troyers were nominated by Mike and Theresa Scheffler for their service to Boone County and St. Edward as physicians for more than 30 years.

The letter states:

“Dr. Troyer has shown his compassion and kindness in many ways. He is always willing to listen and lend a hand. He is never afraid to help a friend in need, or make a phone call to encourage someone having a hard time. He is a kind, caring compassionate husband, father, grandfather and friend. He serves his church on various committees and teaches Sunday School. He has also been known to give a few rides in his horse drawn buggy.

Doctor Joyce has a heart of gold. She gives generously of her time, talents and money to benefit her community and those around her. You will see her in the background of events, possibly planting flowers at her church and she is always willing to give a word of encouragement when you are down. She is a genuine friend and cares deeply for those around her. She is an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Terry and Joyce are an example of what a Christian couple looks like. We are so thankful we can call them friends.”