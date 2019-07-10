Leifeld celebrates 50 years

Leifeld Family—(l. to r.) Lacy Mortensen, Dan Leifeld, Jim and Jennifer Leifeld with Jim’s Gold Hammer Award.

Many family members, friends and customers were on hand to help celebrate Jim Leifeld’s 50 years in the hardware business at Petersburg last Friday evening, July 5. A “Gold Hammer Award,” presented to Jim by Estwing Corp., was symbolic for the event. His son, Dan, noted that this award is so rarely presented that even some Estwing sales personnel were not aware of it. All members of Leifeld’s immediate family were present except for their oldest daughter, Jasmine, who was unable to attend. His brothers, Ron and Ken, were also present and helped with the celebration. Dan, now a business development manager with a vacation rental company in Colorado, described Leifeld’s Hardware and Furniture as the “perfect place to grow up” even though some of the work, like putting nuts on bolts, might be considered mundane.

