Winning the first place trophy in the July 4 Kiddie Parade were, l.-r., Allison, Olivia and Julia Molt.

More than 50 children took part in Albion’s seventh annual Kiddie Parade last Thursday, July 4, on Church Street.

The children rode their decorated bicycles, trikes and wagons, with the Boone Central High School Band leading the way. Treats were given to all participants at the end of the parade.