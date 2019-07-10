New storm shelter in place for Petersburg

A pumper truck was in Petersburg to pour the walls for the new storm shelter.

Last week, the cement roof was poured on the new storm shelter connected to the Petersburg Fire Department.

The shelter’s inside dimensions are 22 feet x 26 feet made of heavy reinforced concrete with an interior deflection wall, vented and floor drain.

The shelter is not ready for use yet. The roof has to set before supports can be removed.

It will have emergency lighting.

The outside will be tinned.

Handicapped accessible doors will be installed.

