School Board holds informal meetings on middle school study

Boone Central Middle School

Boone Central School Board held a brief discussion on the middle school feasibility study during its regular meeting Monday night, July 15.

Early in the meeting, board member Ed Knott reported that board members have been holding informal discussion meetings, mainly with Petersburg area residents, over the past several weeks to discuss the middle school study.

These meetings have not included a quorum of the board, but are intended to bring more clarity to the study findings, he said, and information from these meetings is being reported back to the full board.

Discussion has included the financial aspects, as well as concerns about educational environment for students and the potential impact on the communities, he said.

A working document, with more refined figures on costs and savings covering a two-year span, is being produced from these meetings and further research. This document is to be finalized within the next several days. It will be posted on the school district’s website and will be announced on the Albion News website and in print.

The board has scheduled a decision on the future middle school location for its next regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. on the Albion campus.