The 11th annual Petersburg Bash in the Burg is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019. Gates open at 12 noon on Main Street. The USA boxing event, downtown, and the Hole-In-One Contest at the Petersburg Golf Course start at 1 p.m. Public sampling of breads, barbecue, wine, brews and concoctions start at 6 p.m. followed by awards at 8 p.m. A street dance with the band 90 proof starts at 9 p.m.