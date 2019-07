ATV jump at the Big Air performance

Big Air ATV Tour delivered plenty of stunts and jumps for the crowd at the Boone County Fair grandstands on Tuesday evening, July 9.

This organization performed for the first time in Boone County. They featured a big variety including flips, stunts on their machines while high in the air, and much more.

Big Air bicycle flip.

Riders performed on three BMX bicycles, several ATVs, a motorcycle and even jumped a side-by-side ATV.